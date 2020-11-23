Bragg Achieves Exceptional 72 Per Cent Revenue Growth in Q3

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) (“Bragg”, the “Group” or the “Company”) today released its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Bragg continued its strong upward revenue1 and Adjusted EBITDA2 growth trajectory over the quarter, achieving 72 per cent revenue growth year-over-year and generating Adjusted EBITDA of €1.8m (C$2.8m3) in the quarter, as compared to a €0.2m (C$0.3m) for the same period in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margins significantly increased to 15.7 per cent, up from 2.6 per cent in Q3-2019, a result of improved cost control and higher scale.

“We’ve made extraordinary progress in 2020 and are very pleased with the substantial revenue and EBITDA growth that we’ve delivered,” said Adam Arviv, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Bragg. “We continue to expand globally, enhancing our content portfolio and technology offering, and securing new customers across key geographies.”

Bragg continues to focus on expanding its global footprint, demonstrated by the onboarding of 14 new customers in the quarter. The Company is also in advanced discussions with new customers across multiple licensed jurisdictions in Europe and Latin America. In addition, Oryx continued to strengthen their unique games portfolio with the launch of 11 new games.

“We’re particularly pleased with the confidence that investors have demonstrated in our 2021 strategy and enhanced leadership team,” continued Mr. Arviv. “Richard Carter and I have taken active leadership roles within Bragg to ensure the future success of the company. Our partnership represents alignment to move our global strategy forward and our extensive networks and personal reputations within the U.S. gaming market will add tremendous value for Bragg shareholders. With the completion of our capital raise last week, we are now extremely well-positioned to capitalize on the explosive growth in the online gaming sector. We continue to expand throughout Europe and Latin America and are focused on expanding our presence and establishing new partnerships in the North American market in 2021.”

Third

Quarter 2020 Highlights and Business Advancements

Group revenue of €11.7m (C$18.1m) vs €6.8m (C$10.5m) in Q3-2019 representing 72 per cent growth year over year. The Group experienced a 3.3 per cent decrease over the previous quarter (€12.1m (C$18.8m) in Q2-2020), due to seasonality.

Group Adjusted EBITDA of €1.8m (C$2.8m), representing significant growth from €0.2m (C$0.3m) in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margins improved significantly, reaching 15.7 per cent in the quarter (Q3 2019: 2.6 per cent).

Significant increase in total bets for the period; up 95 per cent from the same period in 2019, totaling €3.3b (C$5.1b), as compared to €1.7b (C$2.6b) in Q3-2019. The number of unique players ^ increased by 89 per cent to 1.8m (Q3-2019: 1.0m). The increase in bets and unique players are a result of significant additions to Bragg’s content offering and technical improvements to Bragg’s platform.

increased by 89 per cent to 1.8m (Q3-2019: 1.0m). The increase in bets and unique players are a result of significant additions to Bragg’s content offering and technical improvements to Bragg’s platform. Successful launch of 14 new operators

Expanded geographic presence with entry into two new markets; Denmark and Latvia

Decreased dependence on our top ten customers, with revenue concentration from these customers for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 of 62 per cent, down significantly from 76 per cent for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. This decrease demonstrates the underlying success of the Group’s diversification efforts and international growth initiatives.

Enhanced leadership team with addition of Richard Carter, former CEO of SBTech. Richard successfully led SBTech though their merger with DraftKings.

__________________________________________

1

Revenue – includes group share in game and content, platform fees and management and turnkey solutions

2

Adjusted EBITDA – excludes income or expenses that relate to exceptional items and non-cash share-based charges

^ Unique players – an individual who made a real money bet at least once during the period

3 For ease of reference, we present the financial results in CAD at today’s exchange rate of €1 = C$1.55

Full year2020 Financial Guidance

The Group’s solid financial growth continued into the fourth quarter of 2020, with revenue expected to be in line with management expectations. Bragg forecasts revenue for 2020 to be circa €43m (C$67m) (versus actual 2019 revenue of €26.6m (C$41.2m), an increase of up to 62 per cent versus 2019, with Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 in the range of €5.2m to €5.6m (C$8.1m to C$8.7m) (versus actual 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of €1.0m (C$1.6m)).

2021 Financial Guidance

Bragg forecasts 2021 to be in the range of €47m to €51m (C$73m to C$79m), and Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 to be in the range of €6.3m to €6.7m (C$9.8m – 10.4m).

