Boris Johnson promises Nicola Sturgeon ‘peace and goodwill’ on Christmas lockdown rules

Boris Johnson insisted there will be agreement soon with Nicola Sturgeon over the easing of lockdown at Christmas.

The Prime Minister said there is “a very good discussion going on” with the devolved governments over the length of the festive break.

Earlier on Monday Nicola Sturgeon said she wants to see only “a small number of households” to meet up over “a small number of days” over the festive period amid fears that looser restrictions will lead to a higher number of infections.

Johnson said: “The absence of peace and goodwill is greatly overstated by those who might have reasons to do so.”

Answering questions from the Daily Record at his Downing Street press conference, the Prime Minister said: “Everyone has relatives in all parts of the country and we want to have a solution to Christmas that everyone can share throughout the UK.

“We want people to be able to celebrate but we don’t want to ruin it by overdoing it, there’s a wide measure of agreement on that. You can probably expect some news on that shortly.”

Johnson pushed the positive message – but echoed public health fears about relaxing too much in the pandemic.

Johnson warned: “This is not the moment to let the virus rip for the sake of Christmas parties.

“Tis the season to be jolly, but it is also the season to be jolly careful, especially with elderly relatives.”

It’s understood devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are raising concerns about plans for a five-day loosening of rules that would allow up to three households to travel and meet up indoors.

On Sunday, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove signalled there was agreement – but Scottish and Welsh governments said that was not the case.

Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, told the press conference he had just come from a meeting with chief medical officers.

“We learned from one another and it’s about bringing the skills from all across the UK and keeping the public safe,” he said.

Whitty added there were risks that the infection and death rates could go up as a result of Christmas easing.

He said: “In terms of putting a number on it, to be honest, I wouldn’t put a number on it, because if people do all those things very seriously we will have much less impact from Christmas whilst people are still being able to enjoy it, than if people choose to actually take a very much less public-spirited approach to it and go wild over that period.”

He added: “Of course it will have an impact, and that’s accepted. And this is all part of the balance of having to keep the virus under control but trying to do so in a way that is the least socially and economically damaging. It’s a very difficult balance, as we all know, for which there is no perfect answer.”