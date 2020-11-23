Boosie Badazz Out Of The Hospital: I Still Got My Leg!!

Boosie Badazz hopped on social media to share that he is now home from the hospital — and he says he still has his leg.

“OUT THE HOSPITAL #athome,” Boosie tweeted. “Thanks to all the ones who prayed fa me N YEAH I STILL GOT MY LEG.”

Last week, Boosie asked his social media followers will help him raise additional funds, hundreds of thousands of dollars, to find a “specialist” who can save his leg.

According to TMZ, bullet fragments were removed from his leg wound, and surgeons added screws to stabilize the bones while the leg heals.

Sources say Boosie and his docs had agreed on a diet to make sure he would be fine while under anesthesia, and Boosie ended up taking 24 hours to decide if he even wanted the procedures done.

He was shot in Dallas after locals assumed he was in time to seek retribution for the shooting and killing of his close friend, Mo3.