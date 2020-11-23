Home Entertainment Boosie Badazz Out Of The Hospital: I Still Got My Leg!!

Boosie Badazz Out Of The Hospital: I Still Got My Leg!!

Boosie Badazz hopped on social media to share that he is now home from the hospital — and he says he still has his leg.

“OUT THE HOSPITAL #athome,” Boosie tweeted. “Thanks to all the ones who prayed fa me N YEAH I STILL GOT MY LEG.”

Last week, Boosie asked his social media followers will help him raise additional funds, hundreds of thousands of dollars, to find a “specialist” who can save his leg.

According to TMZ, bullet fragments were removed from his leg wound, and surgeons added screws to stabilize the bones while the leg heals. 

