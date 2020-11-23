Boosie Badazz Not Surprised Lil Wayne Endorsed Trump

Many were shocked when Lil Wayne stepped forward to support Donald Trump for president — but not Boosie Badazz.

Boosie explained to DJ Vlad why he feels this way.

“I really think he looks at himself more as rich because I think that’s why he went with Biden because 60 percent taxes, Biden is f*cking tripping,” Boosie says. “You know and Wayne is probably thinking about his bag and his family and he has the right to think that way if he wants to think that way but I could never…I just don’t feel Wayne is passionate about our Black heritage.”

He could have a point. Following George Floyd’s death, Wayne said the Black community should blame itself for not doing more.

LIL WAYNE SPEAKS ON GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS

“I think when we see these situations, I think we also have to understand that we have to get very specific. And what I mean by that is we have to stop viewing it with such a broad view, meaning we have to stop placing the blame on the whole force and the whole everybody or a certain race or everybody with a badge,” Wayne told Fat Joe in an interview. “We have to actually get into who that person is. And if we want to place the blame on anybody, it should be ourselves for not doing more than what we think we’re doing.”