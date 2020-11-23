Home Entertainment Boosie Badazz Not Surprised Lil Wayne Endorsed Trump

Boosie Badazz Not Surprised Lil Wayne Endorsed Trump

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Many were shocked when Lil Wayne stepped forward to support Donald Trump for president — but not Boosie Badazz.

Boosie explained to DJ Vlad why he feels this way.

“I really think he looks at himself more as rich because I think that’s why he went with Biden because 60 percent taxes, Biden is f*cking tripping,” Boosie says. “You know and Wayne is probably thinking about his bag and his family and he has the right to think that way if he wants to think that way but I could never…I just don’t feel Wayne is passionate about our Black heritage.”

RELATED ARTICLES

©