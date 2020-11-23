BOJ’s Kuroda warns of banking sector risks from COVID-19 By

© . Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda wearing a protective face mask attends a news conference as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in Tokyo
TOKYO () – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the country’s financial stability could be disrupted if the damage to commercial banks’ profits from COVID-19 persisted.
“The outlook for Japan’s economy and prices is highly uncertain with risks skewed to the downside,” Kuroda said in semiannual testimony to parliament.
