Blackhawks add Kendall Coyne Schofield to hockey ops staff

The Chicago Blackhawks have made three hires to their hockey operations department, adding Kendall Coyne Schofield, Erik Condra, and Juan Gonzalez.

Coyne Schofield, an Olympic gold medalist and one of the most decorated players in U.S. women’s hockey, will join the Blackhawks as a player development coach and youth hockey growth specialist. The 28-year-old is from the Chicago area and is perhaps best known to NHL fans for her outstanding fastest skater performance at the 2019 All-Star Game.

Condra, who is apparently announcing his retirement with this news, joins the organization as a player development coach after a long professional career. Condra played last season with the Colorado Eagles of the AHL, tallying 35 points in 53 games. The 34-year-old has played over 400 games at the NHL level, including six in the 2018-19 season for the Dallas Stars.

Gonzalez will become the Rockford IceHogs strength and conditioning coach after previously working with USA Hockey as an advisor, designing off-ice programs for the U17 and U18 teams.

The team has also promoted Meghan Hunter to the director of hockey administration and amateur scout. Hunter had previously served as a senior executive assistant to the general manager. The 39-year-old was a dominant player in her own right, scoring 42 goals and 78 points as a freshman for the University of Wisconsin in 2000-01.