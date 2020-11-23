African Americans are more than three times as likely to contract the coronavirus as whites, and twice as likely to die.

To address the disparities, The Black Coalition Against COVID is starting a national dialogue about COVID-19 through the launch of the Love Letter to Black America, from America’s Black Doctors and Nurses. Rooted in love of and for the Black community, the initiative is a collaboration with Howard University, Morehouse School of Medicine, Meharry Medical College, Charles Drew University, National Medical Association, National Black Nurses Association, and the National Urban League.

Join the conversation on social with #ILoveU and follow; @BCAgainstCOVID.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Black Coalition Against Covid Releases A Love Letter to Black America appeared first on The Shade Room.