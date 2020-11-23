Best Black Friday Gaming Deals 2020: Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox

Black Friday deals arrived early this year, and now that it is Black Friday week, gamers looking for bargains can already start their shopping. Various retailers are offering Black Friday gaming deals, which includes discounts for consoles, accessories, subscriptions, and games, so whether you are sticking with the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or PC, or investing in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, you will surely find a deal that will draw your interest.

Once you’ve decided what platform you’re looking to purchase or upgrade, you can check out the Black Friday PlayStation deals, Black Friday Xbox deals, Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, and Black Friday gaming laptop deals that are available. If you see an offer that you like, you shouldn’t think twice about availing it as you never know how long stocks will last, especially since gaming deals are always among the most popular listings in the lead-up to Black Friday. You also don’t have to worry about missing out on lower prices, as some retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are offering a Black Friday Price Guarantee that will give you refunds for the difference if the price of things that you buy now will further drop through the annual shopping holiday.

Best Black Friday gaming deals

How to choose gaming equipment during Black Friday

Gaming starts with choosing your preferred platform, so your first choice should be between starting your journey with the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or PC, or buying into the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The new consoles are more powerful than their predecessors, with developers to focus on making games for them in the immediate future, but the older consoles are still fine choices, especially if you are on a budget and want to try the games that have been released for the platforms. Each console has its own advantages, but one of the main factors that you should consider are their exclusive titles, such as God of War and The Last of Us Part II for the PlayStation 4, Gears 5 and Halo 5: Guardians for the Xbox One, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the Nintendo Switch. These are also the games that you’d want to own, as they showcase the best of the consoles where they belong.

After settling on the console that you want to purchase, or if you want to expand your arsenal for your current console, you can look for accessories such as controllers and headsets. Extra controllers are required to fully enjoy games with local multiplayer modes, or as replacements for banged-up controllers after years of use, while headsets are important for communicating with teammates in online multiplayer matches. For PC gamers, you should also take a look at upgrading your monitor, so you can better enjoy your games’ visuals, and your mouse and keyboard, as the best and most reliable ones will not only help you win, but will also make your rig look more stylish.

Lastly, a comfortable gaming chair is a must so that you won’t start experiencing body pains from playing video games too much, such as when you’re on the home stretch of a single-player game or having too much fun with your friends online.

Are any gaming deals too good to be true?

When it comes to gaming deals, Black Friday is one of the best events to get discounts on popular consoles, games, and accessories. Major sales events are usually the time in which retailers like to get rid of their old stock, so you will surely find deals on older games. This is not necessarily a bad thing especially if you are picking up a new console since you will need some games to build up your library. Just be sure to check the original price of the games and consoles you are buying to be sure you are getting an actual deal.

Where to find the best gaming sales

Amazon Black Friday : Amazon is offering a wide variety of gaming deals, with discounts on accessories, games, and even the consoles themselves.

: Amazon is offering a wide variety of gaming deals, with discounts on accessories, games, and even the consoles themselves. Best Buy Black Friday : Gamers should take a look at what Best Buy has to offer, including deals for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

: Gamers should take a look at what Best Buy has to offer, including deals for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Walmart Black Friday: Walmart’s gaming deals will help you upgrade your arsenal with the latest games and accessories, as well as new consoles.

