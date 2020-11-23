Best Black Friday Amazon Kids Edition deals: Save up to 40% on gifts for your child

There are tons of deals this Black Friday on products for kids, but the Amazon Kids Edition deals might be the best. This is because not only will you be saving some hard-earned cash, but you’ll also be getting some truly great products that are designed with kids in mind. This year you’ll be able to score deals on tablets, smart speakers, and even services. Because these are Kids Edition products, both you and your child will love them.

All Kids Edition tablets include a year of Amazon’s Kids+, which brings parental controls and over 20,000 apps, books, and movies all curated to be age-appropriate for children. There’s also an easy to hold case that has a built-in kickstand to make for hands-free enjoyment. Should the tablet get damaged, it’s backed by a 2-year worry-free guarantee to get it replaced.

Black Friday deals on Amazon Kids Edition products

This deal offered by Amazon comes with a 35% discount on the 10.1-inch HD tablet with a display that’s perfect for games and movies. There are also dual front-facing speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and a headphone jack for quieter enjoyment. $130 at Amazon

$130 at Best Buy Save $60 on the middle-sized tablet from Amazon that brings much of the same experience from the 10.1-inch version into a more manageable size for smaller hands. With its excellent battery life and impressive performance, your child will be able to get lots of enjoyment from it. $80 at Amazon

$80 at Best Buy The Fire 7 Kids Edition is an excellent choice for younger children due to its more compact size, and at this price, you’ll be less worried about it if something happens to it, especially when you Knock 40% off the already low price. Even as the entry-level device, it still has all the content and parental controls as the bigger versions. $60 at Amazon

$60 at Best Buy Echo Dot Kids Edition is more than just the most adorable speaker ever; it’s also a fun way for your child to learn and play. With Amazon Kids+ included, this speaker offers kid-friendly responses, music, audiobooks, games, and more — saving 35% makes it an even sweeter deal. $39 at Amazon

$39 at Best Buy Pairing up the Echo Dot Kids Edition with the Echo Glow not only saves you over $40 but also brings an excellent smart speaker and fun, smart light to your child’s room. Aside from being a voice-controlled multi-colored light, the Echo glow can also be integrated into creating daily routines for your child. $49 at Amazon The Echo Show 5 is a great smart speaker with a display that brings more functionality and fun. The added visual aspect of the Echo Show 5 helps with Alexa requests and smart home controls. This deal saves you $74 and gets you 3-months of Amazon Kids+ for only 99-cents to make it fun for the whole family. $46 at Amazon

