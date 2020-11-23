Bengals expect Burrow to be ready around start of season?

Joe Burrow is done for the year, but Monday’s medical tests brought some positive news. The Bengals quarterback is expected to be ready right around the start of the 2021 season, according to NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero (on Twitter).

After recovering from ACL surgery, Burrow will shift his focus to rehab. Hopefully, by the time he returns, the Bengals will have done something to address his Swiss cheese offensive line. Burrow did his best to escape pressure this year, but he was battered often.

“People keep talking about the offensive line without it seemingly watching the film from last four weeks,” said head coach Zac Taylor in defense of his linemen (via Sports Illustrated). “Those guys have done a good job. It’s been a revolving door of players; we’re doing a great job. Joe’s done a good job moving us down the field, and we felt like we’re making a lot of progress over the last five weeks, and we’re not going to apologize for any of that.”

Heading into Week 11, Burrow was sacked 32 times. With an average of 3.6 sacks per game, the Bengals were “second” only to the Eagles in that category. Despite that, the No. 1 overall pick managed 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and just five interceptions through -plus games.