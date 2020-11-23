Ben Affleck’s Little Mask

Ben Affleck has had a very productive and eventful 2020!
When he wasn’t smoking cigs…
…postmating Dunkin Donut iced coffees…
…or jaywalking…
…the “Jenny From The Block” music video actor was walking with Ana de Armas.
They REALLY wanted us to know they were dating.
Like he literally put a cardboard cutout of her in his front yard.
Anyway, I have a *very* exciting Ben Affleck 2020 update.
Ben was spotted rocking a tiny mask.
Yes, a tiny mask.
It’s somewhat chic, no?
Either way, it covered mouth AND nose so that’s all that really matters.
I’m sure we’ll be seeing one of the D’Amelio sisters wearing one soon : D
