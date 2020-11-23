Australian cricket news | Will Pucovski putting pressure on Matthew Wade as well as Joe Burns for Test spot

To be one of the boys, you’ve got to be in the team.

Joe Burns is in the team. Will Pucovski isn’t, yet.

Burns seems destined to keep his Test opening batting spot for the looming India series, despite Pucovski’s vastly superior lead-in form and his relative youth. David Warner, not just Burns’ partner but his mate, wants the 31-year-old retained. So too does coach Justin Langer.

That’s that for now, it seems, despite Burns averaging just 32 last summer against disappointing Pakistan and New Zealand teams. But remember that Pucovski has only become a full-time opening batsman this season and you take a chance in the Australian team wherever you can find one.

Where did Burns make his Test debut? No.6.

And the middle-order is where Pucovski may find an opportunity this summer, if the selectors are so inclined. Pucovski himself doesn’t care where he bats.

Will Pucovski during his Sheffield Shield double century against Western Australian. (Getty)

“Most of the team have done very well over the last year or two, so it is a good thing for Australian cricket that there’s so much depth in all areas of the team and maybe one advantage I do have is I am able to bat wherever is required,” he told SEN last week.

“The current top six are going pretty well, so it might just be one of those things where you just have to wait your turn. But as JL [Langer] suggested, if I keep performing well, I’m only putting myself in the best possible position.

“It’s one of those things where it’s out of my control, and wherever the opportunity presents itself, if it does, I’ll be ready to take it.”

David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith are locked in. Travis Head too albeit to a lesser extent, as he’s a well-regarded young cricketer in the Australian set-up, boasts a 42 Test average and has already notched a pair of big centuries in this season’s Sheffield Shield. It would take a major downturn for him to be dropped, though his axing in the Ashes showed he’s not untouchable.

Matthew Wade, the incumbent Test No.5, has solid Shield form: three half-centuries in two games. He had a relatively lean last Test summer, but batted unselfishly in a campaign dominated by other players, and made two centuries on the preceding Ashes tour.

Yet at 32, the reinvented former wicketkeeper has yet to make himself indispensable. He’s not Mike Hussey. Nor is Burns, good teammate though he may be.

It would take a serious, sustained form spike for either man to put himself in that category. As it stands, they are the Test incumbents in the gun this summer; and that’s before the claims of exceptional young all-rounder Cameron Green are even discussed, with his ascension seemingly also just a matter of time.

Whoever of Burns or Wade shows the first sign of weakness will come under massive pressure for their spot from Pucovski. It seems criminal not to debut an obvious young star when he’s in such brilliant form, with the best chance of a successful start to his Test career; which has previously been stalled by mental health battles.

Will Pucovski drives during his Sheffield Shield double century against Western Australia. (Getty)

Should it really matter if Pucovski debuts as an opener or a middle-order batsman? Certainly opening would be ideal but batting lower would guard him from India’s exceptional paceman Jasprit Bumrah and it’s not like he wouldn’t be in good company.

Recent notable players to start their Test careers in the middle-order before batting No.4 or higher include Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke, Simon Katich, Smith and Hussey; barring a pair of initial games for Hussey as an opener, filling in for Langer. It’s long been a rite of passage to complete an apprenticeship lower in the order before taking over one of the prestige spots higher up.

Pucovski, remember, might have had two years of Test cricket under his belt by now had things not gone differently. He was named in the Australian squad to face Sri Lanka in early 2019 before withdrawing due to mental illness.

He’s still just 22, so there’s no need to dwell on lost time, but there must be some urgency about blooding such a prodigious talent in Test cricket. Ponting debuted just before his 21st birthday, while Clarke was 23; but the key point is that they were given a chance when ready and duly built great careers.

Ponting made 96 in his first Test innings, Clarke 151. We seemingly will have to wait to see what Pucovski might achieve, though it should not be for long.

Will Pucovski plays through the leg-side during his Sheffield Shield double century against WA. (Getty)

Australian cricket has always prided itself on walking the fine line between forcing youngsters to prove themselves in Shield cricket and giving them a crack at Test level. Pucovski averages 55.48 at first class level and has already made three double centuries. The numbers says he’s good enough and he’s ready, with two of those double tons coming in his past two matches for Victoria.

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell has been an outspoken advocate of giving Pucovski his shot. Suggesting that there was little point persisting with Burns, Chappell said of Pucovski: “It would be ridiculous to say he’s not ready, because it’s bulls–t.” The young Victorian has also convinced ex-Test skipper Mark Taylor, who initially suggested the team should remain unchanged.

Most importantly, Pucovski himself is convinced that he’s now ready for Test cricket. He’s batting like a player in complete control and his mindset is similarly strong.

He’s worked with a leading mind coach, Emma Murray. He’s being guided by former Australian Test opener Chris Rogers, Victoria’s new coach, who promoted him to the top of the order at Shield level.

And he brings all the promise in the world, set against a pair of Australian team incumbents who each boast four Test centuries but average only in the 30s. Burns has managed 1,379 runs at 38.30 from 21 Tests, while Wade has 1,440 runs at 31.30 from 31 matches.

Australian cricket has rarely been sentimental about middling Test veterans. The old adage of it being ‘harder to get out of the side than in’ is usually reserved for champions.

If either Burns or Wade slips up early in the four-Test series against India, starting on December 17 in Adelaide, Pucovski will be ready – be it top-order or middle.