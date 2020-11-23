AstraZeneca says its Covid-19 vaccine is up to 90% effective

The Covid-19 vaccine being produced by AstraZeneca is effective, the company said Monday.

The vaccine was 70% effective on average—and up to 90% effective under its most favorable dosing regime—across clinical trials conducted in both the U.K. and Brazil, the company said.

The two trials used two different dosing regimes, which seems to have generated markedly different effectiveness rates. The vaccine was 90% effective if given as two doses—with people receiving a half-dose followed by a full-dose one month later—and 62% effective if people were given two full doses one month apart, the company said.

Regulators in the U.S. have set a threshold of 50% effectiveness for any vaccine they approve. AstraZeneca said it would immediately seek approval for its vaccine from a variety of global medical regulators.

There were no serious safety events related to the vaccine in the clinical trials, which included more than 23,000 people, the company said.

Investors were apparently unhappy AstraZeneca was reporting a lower overall efficacy figure than those reported in recent weeks by pharmaceutical company Pfizer and biotech firm Moderna, both of which said their Covid-19 vaccines had been found to close to 95% effective in clinical trials. AstraZeneca’s shares on the London Stock Exchange were down 1.75% in early morning trading following the announcement.

The vaccine being produced by AstraZeneca in conjunction with researchers from the University of Oxford, who pioneered the technology behind the vaccine, can be stored between two and eight degrees Celsius (35.6 to 46.8 degrees Fahrenheit), which is within the range of normal refrigerators.

That is a significant advantage over Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines. Those two vaccinese a different underlying technology and must be kept at super-freezing temperatures: Pfizer has said its vaccine needs to be kept at negative 70 Celsius (-94 Fahrenheit), while Moderna has said its vaccine can be kept at negative 20 Celsisus (-4 Fahrenheit.)

The AstraZeneca vaccine is also expected to be far less expensive than either Pfizer’s or Moderna’s. The company, which has pledged to make no profit on the vaccine during the period of the pandemic, has priced the vaccine, according to some reports, at less than $5 per dose. In contrast, Moderna has priced its vaccine above $35 per dose; Pfizer has set an initial price just below $20 per dose.

Pascal Soriot, AstraZeneca’s chief executive officer, called the announcement of the efficacy results for his company’s Covid-19 jab “an important milestone in our fight against the pandemic.”

The company has made arrangements to manufacture up to 3 billion doses of its vaccine in 2021. The U.S. has contracted to receive up to 300 million of these, the U.K. 100 million, and the European Union up to 400 million. It has also committed to providing 300 million doses to low- and mid-income countries through an agreement with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the vaccine funding body Gavi and has signed other agreements to supply doses to several other nations.

Because the most effective dosing regime was found to be one in which people received just one-and-a-half doses of the vaccine in two separate injections, the company said this would allow more people to be immunized using its vaccine than it had initially thought might be the case if people had required two full doses.

The AstraZeneca vaccine uses a genetically-modified chimpanzee virus, that has been rendered harmless to people, to prompt the body’s immune system to produce antibodies and T-cells that can target SARS-Cov-2, the virus the causes Covid-19. This is in contrast to the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, which both used genetically-modified messenger RNA (or mRNA), to directly instruct the body’s cells to produce antibodies.

