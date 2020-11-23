Aron Baynes to join Toronto Raptors on two-year deal

Australian NBA star Aron Baynes is set to sign a two-year, $14.3 million deal ($20m AUD) with the Toronto Raptors.

Baynes, 33, will depart the Pheonix Suns having spent just one season with the basketball club. He had previously spent two seasons with the Boston Celtics before arriving in Pheonix last year.

The arrival of the 208 centimetre Aussie couldn’t have come at a better time for the Raptors who were notified earlier today that their fellow big-man, Marc Gasol, would depart for the LA Lakers.

Baynes will join the 2019 NBA champions coming off a career-high season with the Suns where he averaged 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting just over 35% from three-point range.

Aron Baynes (Getty)

In other NBA free agency news, All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell both inked life-changing deals with their respective teams.

Tatum, 22, signed the richest deal of this free agency, a five-year $US195m ($266m AUD) rookie max extension to remain with the Boston Celtics.

While Mitchell, 22, also agreed to a five-year $US195m ($266m AUD) extension to remain with the Utah Jazz.