Arizona State withdraws from Empire Classic

Arizona State has withdrawn from the Empire Classic following No. 2 Baylor basketball head coach Scott Drew testing positive for COVID-19.

The Sun Devils were scheduled to play the Bears on Wednesday, but on Sunday, Drew announced his positive test. But Baylor still intended to play the game as scheduled, as Drew said he was asymptomatic and no players or staff members had tested positive.

“The good news is the rest of our team tested negative on Friday (Nov. 20) and again today (Nov. 22), and this was our first positive test in the last 12 weeks, so we are on track to open the season Wednesday,” Drew said. “I’m fortunate to have associate head coach Jerome Tang, who has been by my side throughout our 18 years at Baylor, and he will serve as our interim head coach while I am unavailable.”

At this point, it is not clear how the Empire Classic, which is set to take place in Mohegan Sun starting on Wednesday, will proceed with Arizona State’s withdrawal. The Baylor-Arizona State game was one of two matchups set to kick off the Empire Classic, along with Villanova facing off against Boston College.

Arizona State was potentially still planning to travel to Mohegan Sun, and some have speculated that they could take Florida’s place in a separate event happening there, as the Gators withdrew from their scheduled tournament due to several COVID-19 cases on the team.

College basketball was forced to cancel March Madness this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but will not try to become the latest sports league to complete a season.