Apple security chief charged with offering bribe for concealed gun licenses

A California district attorney accused Apple chief security officer Thomas Moyer of offering a bribe to state officials, according to indictments issued on Monday.

Moyer was named along with Santa Clara County Undersheriff Rick Sung and Captain James Jensen in a case that involved offering bribes in return for concealed firearms licenses, according to court document and a,nbsp;statement,nbsp;from the Santa Clara district attorney’s office. Ed Swanson, Moyer’s attorney, said his client is innocent.

The two-year investigation by the District Attorney’s Office revealed that Sung, aided by Jensen in one instance, held up the issuance of concealed firearms (CCW) licenses until the applicants gave something of value.

“In the case of four CCW licenses withheld from Apple employees, Undersheriff Sung and Cpt. Jensen managed to extract from Thomas Moyer a promise that Apple would donate iPads to the Sheriff’s Office,” the district attorney said in the statement. “The promised donation of 200 iPads worth close to $70,000 was scuttled at the eleventh hour just after August 2, 2019, when Sung and Moyer learned of the search warrant that the District Attorney’s Office executed at the Sheriff’s Office seizing all its CCW license records.”

Moyer has been at Apple for about 15 years, and he has been the head of global security at the company since November 2018, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“Tom Moyer is innocent of the charges filed against him,” Swanson, Moyer’s attorney, said in an emailed statement. “He did nothing wrong and has acted with the highest integrity throughout his career. We have no doubt he will be acquitted at trial.”

