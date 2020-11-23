Apple Offering Up to $150 Gift Card With Select Products on Black Friday Through Cyber Monday

Apple has announced its annual four-day shopping event, offering customers up to a $150 Apple Store gift card with the purchase of select products between Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the United States.



The gift card values in the United States are as follows:

Like last year, Apple is excluding some of its latest products, including the iPhone 12 series, Apple Watch Series 4 and newer models, and the new iPad Air, as well as refurbished products, products purchased with an educational discount, and iPhones purchased via the iPhone Upgrade Program.

Apple’s four-day shopping event runs November 27 through November 30 on Apple.com, by phone at 1-800-APPLE, and at Apple Stores. Apple’s new gift cards can be used for products, accessories, apps, games, music, movies, TV shows, ‌iCloud‌, and more.

The offer will also be available in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and likely several other countries, with gift card amounts varying.

As usual, there are better Black Friday deals on Apple products than what Apple offers itself, so be sure to check out our Black Friday roundup this week for all of the best discounts leading up to the big day. We’ll also be highlighting various one-off deals throughout the week.