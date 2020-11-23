Antonio Brown destroys security camera: How NFL, Buccaneers responded to news of October incident

Antonio Brown remains under NFL investigation for an incident involving destroying a security camera which occurred two weeks prior to his joining the Buccaneers.

The league opened its investigation Wednesday, according to USA Today, and it told that newspaper that “we review any incident of this kind.” Brown was alleged to have broken a surveillance camera and thrown a bike at a security-guard shack inside his gated community in Hollywood, Florida, according to original reporting from the Miami Herald.

Here’s what we know about this latest Brown happening.

When did Antonio Brown break a camera?

Brown allegedly broke a security camera at his gated community in Florida on Oct. 15, according to police reports obtained by the Miami Herald. Hollywood, Florida police determined that there was probable cause to charge Brown with misdemeanor criminal mischief, but the homeowners association didn’t press charges for fear of retaliation by Brown, per the report. The Hollywood Police Department “exceptionally cleared” the case on Nov. 5.

The Buccaneers officially announced the signing of Brown on Oct. 28. Bruce Arians said recently that Tampa Bay was aware of this incident prior to signing Brown.

Bucs Statement Regarding Antonio Brown: “We are aware of the reported incident involving Antonio Brown prior to his signing. When Antonio joined us, we were clear about what we expected and required of him. Thus far, he has met all the expectations we have in place.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 16, 2020

Why did Antonio Brown break a camera?

The following is based on the Miami Herald’s reporting of a Hollywood Police Department report:

A guest arrived at Hollywood Oaks (Brown’s residence) in a car, but a security officer informed them that Brown has “gate restrictions,” meaning he needed to be at the gate for the guest to be allowed in. Brown soon showed up on a bicycle and allegedly told the guard, “Why are you wasting my f—ing time, you need to let my guest through the f—ing gate.”

After that, Brown approached the security guard’s shack and began to hit and break the surveillance camera. It was unclear what Brown was hitting it with. After Brown left and the guest again requested to enter and was denied, Brown returned and threw his bike at the security gate arm, causing it to be stuck in the upright position. The police report also stated that Brown called the security guard “a racist b—-.”

A spokeswoman for Brown told the Miami Herald that he agreed to pay for the broken camera and that the incident was “amicably resolved.”