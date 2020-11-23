Angry Derek Carr is the latest NFL meme

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr did not look happy as he sat on the sideline Sunday night during his team’s 35-31 loss to the Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

His angry appearance, captured by NBC cameras, became an instant meme.

On to the next one… pic.twitter.com/hEAhPArCww — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) November 23, 2020

It also happened on the same night that The Undertaker retired after three decades in the WWE, so some NFL fans couldn’t help but compare the quarterback to the wrestling legend.

Nice of Carr to honor Taker tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZJWmL96w4k — Todd Brommelkamp (@ToddBrommelkamp) November 23, 2020

It sort of feels like Carr is paying tribute to the Undertaker or something. #Undertaker30 #KCvsLV pic.twitter.com/sg7LXRSgOC — nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) November 23, 2020

almost pic.twitter.com/lxlCv0hLEx — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) November 23, 2020

MORE: Why is Antonio Brown living with Tom Brady? Inside the relationship that led to a Buccaneers reunion

As the meme went viral, there were plenty of other jokes too.

Just Derek Carr staring directly into your soul. pic.twitter.com/Ub9lwVbBs4 — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) November 23, 2020

Derek Carr is coming for blood on this next possession pic.twitter.com/dUkNPgwYhV — PFF (@PFF) November 23, 2020

Deadringer. pic.twitter.com/TiP1HHbb4O — Brad Evans (@NoisyHuevos) November 23, 2020

when everyone memes Justin Herbert for having your haircut pic.twitter.com/voQ9FRC4KY — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) November 23, 2020

Derek Carr:

I TRIED SO HARD AND GOT SO FAR pic.twitter.com/vPU5a6Evfp — meh (@mlehhhhh) November 23, 2020

When your little brother scratches your My Chemical Romance CD pic.twitter.com/eqmopsCoDF — B. W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) November 23, 2020

Don’t try it, Carr. Mahomes has the high ground! pic.twitter.com/txPdfMxFR0 — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) November 23, 2020

when someone says Depeche Mode is better than The Cure pic.twitter.com/zmKx50egPE — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 23, 2020

Just saying I’ve never seen Derek Carr and Sid in the same room pic.twitter.com/zIKuMfmZB4 — I AM SOLE SURVIVOR (@luka7doncicc) November 23, 2020

Carr watching Mahomes move down the field to take the lead, waiting for a chance. pic.twitter.com/kSCyQBAXGM — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 23, 2020