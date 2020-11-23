Alexander Ludwig Shows Off Fiancee’s Beautiful Ring When Announcing Engagement

Instagram

Sharing the happy news by posting selfies of him and Lauren Dear, the ‘Vikings’ star is showered with congratulatory messages by Katheryn Winnick, Jonathan Bennett and Olivia Lane.

–

Actor Alexander Ludwig is engaged to his girlfriend Lauren Dear.

After confirming their relationship back in September, the “Vikings” star took to Instagram on Sunday, November 22 to share the exciting news with a bunch of selfies of the couple.

Alongside the photos, which see Lauren showing off her new rock, Ludwig penned: “Goldilocks and Bambi live happily ever after.” Meanwhile, Lauren herself followed this up with her own post on social media, sharing the same photos and caption.

<br />

“The Hunger Games” actor was inundated with well wishes from fans and famous pals, with his former co-star Katheryn Winnick, actor Jonathan Bennett and singer Olivia Lane among those sending congratulatory messages to the pair.

In an Instagram Story, the “Bad Boys for Life” actor thanked everyone for the support. “Thank you to everyone for all the amazing well wishes. Yes I am the luckiest man in the damn world to have this one by my side,” he wrote.

That aside, Alexander is on the rise of his fame. Recently, he gushed over his “Bad Boys for Life” co-star Will Smith in an interview. “We grew up watching the Bad Boys movies and knowing so much about Will’s life,” he said. “He’s so humble and welcoming and we really just created this amazing family on the set. And I’m so grateful for that, he’s truly just a total beast.” Additionally, he praised the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” alum for being generous on the movie set.