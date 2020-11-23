Advertisement: How BevCanna is capitalizing on an emerging beverage market

Article content

Jim Gordon

Hi, I’m Jim Gordon and you’re watching Market One Minute. Joining us is Marcello Leone. He is the chairman and CEO of BevCanna Enterprises. Let’s talk a bit briefly about you, your family, and how you got into the beverage industry.

Marcello Leone

About eight years ago, my wife and I were introduced to these natural minerals called fulvic and humic. We ended up wanting to commercialize what fulvic and humic does. So today, we’re the world’s leader and the first CPG brand that came out to introduce CPG products in the fulvic and humic space.

Jim Gordon

And what is your outlook on the Canadian cannabis beverage market and tell us more about why you’re excited for the years going ahead.

Marcello Leone

Wow, we see a very, very early-stage opportunity. There’s forecasting that by the year 2024, the beverage industry in North America could hit about $4 billion in revenue. This is still early days. This is 2.0, which was delayed quite a bit in the beverage category for launches of products. With the introduction of Molson and Anheuser-Busch and Constellation, this is going to be a category that will continue to excel with major other categories in the cannabis space. And we’re really excited that the ingestion process is noncarcinogenic so it’s going to be something that we believe, as it becomes socially more and more acceptable, you’re going to be introducing that opportunity no different than alcohol sales and I think it’s going to give a good run to the alcohol industry. I think this is going to be one of the most exciting categories in the business coming forward. The competitive advantage for us is we are able to offer our white-label clients, our strategic partners, we’re able to give them any form factor that they require, whether it’s PET or aluminum. We’re able to give them the opportunity to have the full ability to blow all of their own form factors on site so we don’t have to go offsite to purchase bottles. We have a beautiful vertical with untouched alkaline water that comes directly into our facility and we’re able to infuse beverages. It’s all onsite. Our ability to compete in this large growing cannabis beverage sector is going to be fantastic for everybody — our clients and for us.