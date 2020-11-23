AC/DC’s ‘Power Up’ Soars to Top Billboard 200 Chart

This week’s chart also sees Chris Stapleton’s ‘Starting Over’ and Future and Lil Uzi Vert’s first collaborative album ‘Pluto x Baby Pluto’ being among the new albums debuting at Top 10.

–

AC/DC‘s album “Power Up” arrives at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking the legendary rock band’s third chart-topping set. The album, which was released via Columbia Records on November 13, earns 117,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Nov. 19, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

Of the number, 111,000 are in the form of album sales. SEA units comprise 5,000 of the sum, which equals to 7.8 million on-demand streams of the album’s songs, while the rest 1,000 are in TEA units. “Power Up” joins the band’s 2008’s “Black Ice” and 1981’s “For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)” as their chart-topping albums.

Back to the chart, Future and Lil Uzi Vert‘s first collaborative album “Pluto x Baby Pluto” bows at No. 2 after earning 105,000 equivalent album units. Following it up is Chris Stapleton‘s new studio album “Starting Over” that arrives at No. 3 on the chart with 103,000 equivalent album units earned.

Meanwhile, last week’s leader Ariana Grande‘s “Positions” dips from No. 1 to No. 4 in its third week with 75,000 equivalent album units earned. As for Pop Smoke‘s “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon”, it also falls three spots from No. 2 to No. 5 with 53,000 equivalent album units.

Also descending this week is Luke Combs‘ “What You See Is What You Get” that earns 42,000 equivalent album units. This week’s chart sees two country albums, “Starting Over” and “What You See Is What You Get”, being in Top 10 concurrently for the first time since December 7, 2019. Later at No. 8, Queen‘s “Greatest Hits” reached the Top 10 nearly 40 years after its initial release. The album soars from No. 36 to No. 8 with 36,000 equivalent albums.

As for Juice WRLD‘s “Legends Never Die”, the posthumous album is stationary at No. 7 after earning 37,000 equivalent album units. Occupying No. 9 is The Kid Laroi‘s “F*ck Love”. It significantly slides down from No. 3 to No. 9 with 35,000 equivalent album units. Rounding out this week’s Top 10 is NBA YoungBoy (YoungBoy Never Broke Again)’s new surprise mixtape “Until I Return”. It barely makes to the Top after debuting with 31,000 equivalent album units.

Top Ten Billboard 200: