A Reality Check for Italy’s Vaccination Hopes: a Flu-Shot Logjam

After suffering through two big outbreaks of the coronavirus, many people in Italy greeted news that a vaccine could be available by early next year with some optimism.

But one of the country’s most renowned virologists and Covid-19 experts has provided a reality check about the country’s ability to carry out a mass vaccination drive — he says he hasn’t even been able to get a simple flu shot.

“It’s a real scandal,” the virologist, Massimo Galli, director of the infectious disease department at the Sacco hospital in Milan said Sunday on Italian television. While he expressed hope that the country would eventually be able to distribute a coronavirus vaccine to citizens, Mr. Galli said the outlook was “ghastly.”

That Mr. Galli, who is 69 and among the most recognizable, quoted and consulted coronavirus experts in the country could not get his hands on a simple flu vaccine renewed concerns among Italian experts about a potential lack of preparedness to procure and distribute a coronavirus vaccine when it became available.