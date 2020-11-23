50 Cent Shades Jeezy Following Diss Track

Days ahead of last Thursday’s Verzuz battle, Jeezy released single “Therapy for My Soul,” where he dissed several people, including rapper 50 Cent.

“Since we talkin’ boss talk, let’s address the sucka sh*t/ Grown man playin’ on Instagram real sucka sh*t,” Jeezy raps. “Why the f*ck this clown n*gga playin’ with my legacy?/ Solid in these streets, that’s some sh*t that you will never be/ Talking ’bout power, but weak n*ggas do the most/ In real life, n*gga you really borrow money from Ghost/ All that lil’ boy sh*t, yeah, it make it evident/ Made millions in these streets, what the f*ck is 50 Cent?”

50 did not immediately respond, byt fans knew it was coming — and during following the Verzuz, 50 hopped online to throw jabs at Jeezy, agreeing with 21 Savage who shaded Jeezy in the comments section all night.

Jeezy may have squashed his beef with Gucci Mane, but he seems to have sparked old beefs in the process.