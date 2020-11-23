4 tips to avoid phishing attacks By Cointelegraph

4 tips to avoid phishing attacks
Many crypto owners fall prey to common crypto theft schemes, including phishing traps. How can the average crypto user identify and avoid these attacks to prevent the potential loss of funds?
Phishing emails are sometimes successful in their attempts to trick users into downloading programs, clicking on something they shouldn’t, or just linking them to a page where they can enter personal information like their seed phrase.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.