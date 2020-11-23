3 reasons Ethereum’s momentum is only accelerating as ETH nears $600 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4

3 reasons Ethereum’s momentum is only accelerating as ETH nears $600

Alongside the high anticipation for 2.0, the high time frame breakout and daily gas usage on Ethereum remain key positive factors.

The Eth2 mainnet will launch when the number of Ether (ETH) staked in the Eth2 deposit contract address hits 524,288.

ETH price versus total value staked on eth2.0. Source: CryptoQuant
weekly chart. Source: TradingView.com
Ethereum daily gas usage. Source: Etherscan