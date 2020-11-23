25 Days of Seasonal Snacks That Will Keep Your Spirits Bright

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

It’s the most delicious time of the year: seasonal snack season! No, we didn’t get that wrong as we fully believe one of the very best parts of the holidays is food companies bestowing upon us an avalanche of festive foods. For us, when it’s comes to peppermint, gingerbread, snickerdoodle, the limit does not exist. And given that it’s, you know, 2020, now more than ever we need to seek joy wherever we can, so why not find it in the snack aisle?

We’ve rounded up 25 items that are sure to keep your spirits high throughout the month of December and beyond, including some paleo, keto-friendly and dairy-free options.