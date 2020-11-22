Your pre-Black Friday mega-list of Best Buy Canada’s tech deals is finally here

In case you’re just waking up from a coma, Black Friday is only a few days away. (Also, grab a seat; 2020’s going to need some explaining.)

With Canadian tech retailers battling for customers through early deals on everything from smart TVs to wearables, we’re all winners. And to keep deal hounds happy, Best Buy has entered the chat with some pretty spectacular savings that are available now.

Revel in the glorious savings below.

Home Theatre

Sony HT-S350 320-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $249.99 (save $150)

Bose Acoustimass 10 Series V 5.1 Speaker System for $699.99 (save $300)

Roku Premiere 4K Media Streamer with Remote for $44.99 (save $5)

Toshiba TY-SBX130 16-Watt 2.0 Channel Sound Bar for $79.99 (save $20)

Toshiba 50″ 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV – Fire TV Edition for $369.99 (save $230)

Insignia 43″ 1080p HD LED TV for $179.99 (save $120)

LG NanoCell 65″ 8K UHD HDR LCD webOS Smart TV for $1,999.99 (save $1,500)

Sony HT-G700 400-Watt 3.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $499.99 (save $200)

Samsung 75″ 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV in Titan Grey for $899.99 (save $500)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Media Streamer with Alexa Voice Remote for $44.99 (save $25)

Samsung 65″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $1,199.99 (save $400)

Samsung 55″ 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV for $749.99 (save $120)

Laptops and Chromebooks

HP 15.6″ Laptop in Silver (Intel Core i5-1035G1 / 256GB SSD / 8GB RAM / Windows 10) for $649.99 (save $150)

HP 15.6″ Touchscreen Laptop in Natural Silver (AMD Ryzen 5 3450U / 256GB SSD / 8GB RAM / Windows 10) for $549.99 (save $150)

ASUS C523 15.6″ Chromebook in Silver for $229.99 ($170)

ASUS VivoBook 11.6″ Laptop (Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350 / 64GB eMMC / 4GB RAM / Windows 10 S) for $249.99 (save $50)

Desktop PCs and Accessories

ASUS Strix Gaming PC (AMD Ryzen 5 3600X / 1TB HDD / 512GB SSD / 16GB RAM / GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER) for $1,399.99 (save $300)

HP All-in-One Desktop PC – Natural Silver (AMD Ryzen 3 4300U / 1TB HDD / 8GB RAM / Windows 10) for $799.99 (save $400)

Dell 23.6″ FHD 75Hz 1ms GTG TN LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $119.99 (save $100)

Razer Viper ESPORTS 16000 DPI 5G Optical Sensor Gaming Mouse for $49.99 (save $50)

Razer Viper Mini 8500 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse for $39.99 (save $15)

Canon MAXIFY MB2720 Office and Business Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer for $139.99 (save $40)

Smart Home

Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display with Google Assistant for $239.99 (save $60)

Sonos Move – Wireless Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for $349.99 (save $150)

Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation for $259.99 (save $70)

Google Nest Wifi 5 Router with 2 Points – 3 Pack for $369.99 (save $90)

NETGEAR Wi-Fi 5 Range Extender for $49.99 (save $30)

Google Nest Hello Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $229.99 (save $70)

Blink Outdoor Wire-Free 1080p IP 3-Camera System for $199.99 (save $130)

Bluetooth Headphones and Earphones

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $269.99 (save $130)

Sony Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $349.99 (save $150)

Skullcandy Sesh Evo In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones for $49.99 (save $40)

Jabra Elite 65t In-Ear Passive Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $99.99 (save $60)

Gaming Peripherals

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset with Microphone & USB Audio Controller for $79.99 (save $60)

Arozzi Enzo Ergonomic Faux Leather Gaming Chair for $229.99 (save $170)

Bluetooth Speakers

Bose SoundLink Colour II Splashproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for 99.99 (save $70)

JBL Boombox 2 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $399.99 (save $150)

Cameras and Webcams

AVerMedia Live Streamer CAM 313 1080p HD Webcam for $79.99 (save $20)

Sony ZV-1 Wi-Fi 20.1MP 2.9x Optical Zoom Digital Camera for $899.99 (save $100)

VTech 5″ Wi-Fi Video Baby Monitor with 2 Cameras, Night Vision & Two-Way Communication for $199.99 (save $120)

GoPro HERO8 Waterproof 4K Sport & Helmet Camera with Accessory Bundle for $399.99 (save $250)

Thinkware X700 Full HD 1080p Dash Cam & Rear Camera for $179.99 (save $170)

External Hard Drives and Memory Cards

Sandisk 128GB 100MB/s microSDXC Memory Card for Nintendo Switch for $29.99 (save $20)

Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for $69.99 (save $23)

Seagate One Touch 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for $69.99 (save $23)

Wearables

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch with Amazon Alexa for $359.99 (save $70)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor for $249.99 (save $80)

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ 64GB Android Tablet for $369.99 (save $80)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ 128GB Android Tablet for $399.99 (save $80)

Drones

DJI Mavic Mini Quadcopter Drone with Camera & Controller for $419.99 (save $80)

You can check out all of the ‘Beat the Rush’ Black Friday deals on the Best Buy website.

utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Source: Best Buy Canada