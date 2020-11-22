Your Monday Briefing

Worrisome spikes in Asia

The coronavirus pandemic is taking a bad turn in parts of Asia. Cases are climbing quickly in Japan and South Korea, which had long managed to avoid the worst. And because Hong Kong is grappling with a spike, a plan for a travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore has been put on hold.

Japan has had its worst-ever jump in new cases, breaking records on four consecutive days, with at least 2,508 new cases on Sunday. Its previous worst spike dropped off after peaking at nearly 2,000 cases in early August.

South Korea has had a smaller increase, with five straight days of more than 300 cases. Last week new restrictions were announced for Seoul and surrounding areas, including limiting the number of people at events like concerts, conferences and festivals to 100.