Young boy drowns in rain-filled hole in Welkom

A young boy, believed to be around 10 years old, drowned in a large excavated hole filled with rainwater on Sunday afternoon near Power Road in Welkom, Free State.

In a statement, ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said it was alleged the boy and his three friends were playing around the water-filled hole.

“It is believed that the boy got into trouble when the water was deeper than they thought. One of the friends ran to get help, but unfortunately, by the emergency services arrived the boy had been underwater for some ,” Campbell said.

“Rescue divers were brought in to retrieve the boy and he was declared dead on the scene.”

Police officers and the local fire department were on scene for further investigations, he added.

– Compiled by Alex Mitchley