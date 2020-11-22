Yorkshire Ripper takes secrets of ‘murderous relationship’ with paedophile Jimmy Savile to the grave

The Yorkshire Ripper may have taken the secrets of his potentially murderous relationship with Jimmy Savile to his grave.

The UK’s top criminologist has said that no one will ever really know the truth about links between Ripper Peter Sutcliffe and sex beast Savile, who were unusually friendly during the DJ’s regular visits to Broadmoor hospital.

And there are even suspicions that paedophile Savile may have been the Ripper’s killing accomplice.

Professor David Wilson – a real-life version of TV’s criminal psychologist Cracker – also warned Sutcliffe may have been responsible for other murders, including foreign victims.

The former prison officer and head of criminology at Birmingham University said: “Sutcliffe’s death leaves a number of issues unresolved, including murders that he could be linked to that were never proven, both in this country and abroad, and in relation to his relationship with Jimmy Savile.”

There have been persistent rumours of an accomplice to the Ripper, whose final weasel words were revealed by the Sunday People last week after he died in hospital aged 74 from Covid-19.

Prof Wilson, 61, said: “There has always been speculation about Sutcliffe and other people who may have been involved in the murders.”

He went on to say Sutcliffe may have claimed victims abroad.







This includes two women in Sweden, as he was in the area at of their killings while using ferries as a lorry driver.

Prof Wilson, who has published almost 20 books, interviewed scores of paedophiles and helped police probe countless murders, first sensationally linked Yorkshire pals Sutcliffe and Savile in 2012.

Evidence included Sutcliffe murdering his third victim Irene Richardson yards, from paedophile Savile’s penthouse.

Others were attacked across Savile’s stomping ground of Yorkshire and Leeds.

Broadmoor visitor Savile appeared instantly chummy with Sutcliffe after he was moved to the secure hospital after his slaughter spree from 1975 to 1981.

Prof Wilson urged police to probe whether the sick pair became pals before the mass murderer was caught.

He said: “At first sight the suggestion that Savile might be connected with the crimes committed by Sutcliffe will seem far-fetched.

Yet predatory paedophiles and serial killers are the awful products of common forces which, in their case, were allowed to develop unchecked.

“Both inhabited a world where men were encouraged to take what they wanted by force and where girls and women were seen as things to be used and then discarded.

“They used sex and violence instead of intimacy to express inner demons.”

The pair’s friendship was caught on film in 1991 when Savile invited former boxing champion Frank Bruno to open a gym at the secure unit and the star was snapped shaking hands with Sutcliffe.

Bruno, 59, has said he was tricked into posing for the picture.