XRP Jumps 21% In a Green Day By .com

.com – was trading at $0.46359 by 04:41 (09:41 GMT) on the .com Index on Sunday, up 21.04% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since November 21.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $20.21565B, or 3.82% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $20.91218B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.41079 to $0.49544 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 62.51%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $19.57748B or 9.05% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.2675 to $0.4954 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 85.91% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $18,375.0 on the .com Index, down 1.25% on the day.

was trading at $540.59 on the .com Index, a gain of 5.26%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $338.89835B or 64.06% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $61.30076B or 11.59% of the total cryptocurrency market value.

