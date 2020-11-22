Xbox Series X back on sale at Best Buy

Isaac Novak
Update 20/11/2020 11:48pm: The Xbox Series X is sold out now.

If you’re looking to buy an Xbox Series X in Canada, you can grab one from Best Buy right now if you act fast.

If you’re hoping to get your hands on Microsoft’s 4K-capable system, move quickly because the console typically sells out in a matter of minutes.

