Woot Black Friday deals: $200 portable monitor, Android TV discounts, and more

This year’s Black Friday sales are truly unlike any that have come before them. Now that social distancing is so important, retailers are doing everything they can to keep their stores from becoming overcrowded and that may just make this the best Black Friday yet. We’re already seeing Black Friday deals popping up at places like Best Buy and Target, and we’ll also be seeing more online deals than ever before. That means no rushing, no pushing, and less worrying about missing out on the items you want to buy.

One exclusively-online retailer you won’t want to forget to shop at this month is Woot. If you’ve never shopped there before, there are just a few crucial things you should know before placing an order. First, Woot is owned by Amazon, and while it does charge a $6 shipping fee for every order, you can score free shipping there just by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. Signing up for a free 30-day Prime trial would work as well.

The other important thing you should know is that a majority of the deals available to purchase at Woot are available for just one day only. Woot offers low prices on a variety of new and refurbished product including Amazon devices, Apple phones and iPad tablets, laptops, home appliances and furniture, clothing, and more, though you have to check the site on a regular basis if you don’t want to miss anything. There are some offers which are available for longer, but these are pretty uncommon to see.

Black Friday ad for Woot

Last year, we didn’t learn of Woot’s Black Friday deals until the same day they began. In 2019, Woot gave us a week of Black Friday deals with new offers every day, and we expect to see something similar this year. We’re already seeing some really stellar offers at Woot even in early November however, such as the AirPods Pro for less than $200 or the Surface Laptop 3 at a $250 discount.

Black Friday hours for Woot

Woot’s daily deals are always available starting at midnight CT each day, with one-day deals remaining available through to the following midnight or until they run out of stock. Woot’s Black Friday deals will be the same, though there are some great deals at Woot that are available for longer than one day. Each product page at Woot will specify how long that specific deal is available for. Of course, we wouldn’t recommend waiting to purchase anything even if its sale lasts for weeks, as Woot deals always have the potential of selling out sooner and occasionally do.

Best Woot Black Friday deals

We haven’t received word on what deals Woot will be offering during Black Friday week, but the deals Woot will be offering during November are definitely worth paying attention to until then. We’ll be gathering some of the best offers right here.

Woot normally charges $6 on every order for shipping — no matter what you’re buying. However, you can score free shipping there just by logging in with an Amazon Prime account. If you’ve never been a member before, start a free 30-day trial of Prime to score free shipping there and at Amazon for all your Black Friday orders. Start your free trial at Amazon 75-inch and 85-inch Sony X90CH Series 4K Smart Android TVs are now on sale at Woot for $1,499.99 and $2,049.99 respectively. These TVs are refurbished, tested and inspected to insure they’re in like new condition, and you’ll even score a 90-day Woot warranty with the purchase. from $1,499.99 at Woot Working on-the-go has never been as easy as it is with the Mobile Pixels Duex Pro. This portable monitor can be attached to your laptop and is compatible with both USB-C and USB-A, meaning you can use it with Windows, Mac, and Chromebook laptops. Today’s deal saves you $50 off its regular price. $199.99 at Woot Woot is offering some stellar deals on Shark vacuum cleaners now through December 4. These factory reconditioned models have all been tested and inspected to ensure they’re in proper working condition, and you’ll even score a 90-day warranty with the purchase. Shop at Woot A selection of skillets, griddles, grilling tools, and more great items for the grill master in your life are on sale currently at Woot, including the pictured Jim Bean 3-piece Cast Iron Skillet set that’s now discounted down to $25. Shop at Woot Woot has a variety of washable, reusable face masks on sale today with prices starting as low as $8.99 for a two-pack or $9.99 for a 3-pack. Though these prices are good through December 1, the masks could sell out at any time so shop soon! Shop at Woot Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live are true wireless earbuds that come with a charging case to keep them powered for up to 29 hours while traveling. Today’s deal at Woot saves you $35 off their regular price while supplies last. $134.99 at Woot Woot has a selection of holiday and solar lighting on sale today with prices starting as low as $13.99. You can find LED string lights, tiki torches, flood lights, step lights, and more for a limited time. Shop at Woot

