Will Smith Admits he ‘Felt Threatened’ By Janet Hubert

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Will Smith is continuing to explain away his poor treatment of Janet Hubert, the original Aunt Viv on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air — he says he “felt threatened” by her.

“People laughing and people having fun was my defense mechanism,” he said during the episode. “I felt threatened. At that point in my career, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air really saved my life,” he said on The Red Table Talk. “The Fresh Prince represented life.” 

