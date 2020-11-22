Will Smith Admits he ‘Felt Threatened’ By Janet Hubert

Will Smith is continuing to explain away his poor treatment of Janet Hubert, the original Aunt Viv on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air — he says he “felt threatened” by her.

“People laughing and people having fun was my defense mechanism,” he said during the episode. “I felt threatened. At that point in my career, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air really saved my life,” he said on The Red Table Talk. “The Fresh Prince represented life.”

During the HBO reunion, Janet told Will that his treatment of her meant she lost everything. Will apologized and took responsibility for his action — finally getting some closure.

BEL-AIR REUNION CLIP

The pair ended their feud during a recent reunion:

“I am so thankful for all the love being shown and the understanding,” Hubert tweeted Thursday. “Will and team let me participate in whatever I wanted and felt comfortable doing. After 27 years of disconnect we are all different people. It was great seeing everyone, life is too short!”