Who plays on ‘Sunday Night Football’ tonight? Times, TV channels, schedule for NFL Week 11

Patrick Mahomes on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 11 amounts to must-watch TV when the Chiefs take on the Raiders.

It’ll be a home game for Las Vegas after they went to Arrowhead Stadium in Week 5 and beat Kansas City, 40-32. Now Allegiant Stadium in Vegas will get its first look at the magic that is Mahomes as the Chiefs look to put a stranglehold on the AFC West with a win that would put them three games clear of the Raiders.

MORE: Watch tonight’s NFL game live with fuboTV

The best chance for Las Vegas to stay in Sunday night’s game is likely to pound the rock with running back Josh Jacobs. Kansas City doesn’t have a great run defense, and Jacobs is certainly a work horse. He rushed for two touchdowns the first time these teams met, too.

Below is more about the matchup, plus everything to know about how to watch “Sunday Night Football.”

Who plays on ‘Sunday Night Football’ tonight?

Matchup : Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders Location: Allegiant Stadium

The NFL’s cameras have gotten used to Allegiant Stadium in its debut season with each network looking to get a view of Las Vegas on its bigger broadcasts. Those cameras are also very used to Mahomes coming off a Super Bowl MVP season in 2019.

What Mahomes isn’t used to is losing on prime time. In night games this season, he’s a perfect 3-0 with touchdown passes compared to no interceptions. The Raiders will be looking to find a way to change that mark.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date : Sunday, Nov. 22

: Sunday, Nov. 22 Kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET

All “Sunday Night Football” games in 2020 have the same set start time of 8:20 p.m. ET. There are Sunday night games scheduled for every week of the season except Week 17, though the NFL has the ability to flex a game into a Week 17 SNF window.

While the start times for all “Sunday Night Football” games in 2020 will go unchanged, the matchups might be tweaked.

The NFL has a flex scheduling procedure that allows for “quality matchups on Sunday night in those weeks and give surprise teams a chance to play their way onto primetime.” Here are the key rules for flex scheduling:

— Begins Sunday of Week 5 and in effect during Weeks 5-17

— Up to two games may be flexed into Sunday night between Weeks 5-10

— Only Sunday afternoon games are subject to being moved into the Sunday night window

— The game that has been tentatively scheduled for Sunday night during flex weeks will be listed at 8:15 p.m. ET

— The announcement will come no later than 12 days prior to the game

What channel is Chiefs vs. Raiders on tonight?

All “Sunday Night Football” games in 2020 will broadcast live on NBC. The network’s TV rights deal with the NFL gives it all “Sunday Night Football” games as well as the annual Thursday night season-opener, and NBC is given a spot in the Super Bowl broadcast rotation.

NBC’s team of announcers features play-by-play man Al Michaels, analyst Cris Collinsworth and sideline reporter Michele Tafoya. However, Michaels this season will be given a few “bye weeks” because his age (75) puts him at a high risk for COVID-19. Veteran broadcaster Mike Tirico will take Michaels’ place on those weeks.

Below are the top TV markets in the United States and the NBC affiliate/TV channel for each.

Market NBC TV channel (digital) New York 4 (36) Los Angeles 4 (36) Chicago 5 (29) Philadelphia 10 (34) Dallas-Fort Worth 5 (24) San Francisco/Bay Area 11 (12) Washington, D.C. 4 (48) Houston 2 (35) Boston 15 (43) Atlanta 11 (10) Phoenix 12 (12) Tampa/St. Petersburg 8 (7) Seattle 5 (48) Detroit 4 (45) Minneapolis-St. Paul 11 (11) Miami 6 (31) Denver 9 (9) Orlando 2 (11) Cleveland 3 (17) Sacramento 3 (35) Charlotte 36 (22) Portland 8 (8) St. Louis 5 (35) Pittsburgh 11 (23) Baltimore 11 (11) Raleigh-Durham 5 (48) Nashville 4 (10) San Diego 39 (40) Salt Lake City 5 (38) San Antonio 3 (16) Kansas City 41 (36) Columbus 4 (14) Milwaukee 4 (28) Cincinnati 5 (35) Las Vegas 3 (22) Jacksonville 12 (13) Oklahoma City 4 (27) New Orleans 6 (43) Memphis 5 (5) Buffalo 2 (33)

NFL live stream for ‘Sunday Night Football’

Because NBC broadcasts all “Sunday Night Football” games, they are available to stream on all of the network’s online platforms. This should be the preferred method for those who have a cable/satellite subscription but can’t get in front of a TV.

For cord-cutters, there are plenty of live streaming options for “Sunday Night Football.” Below are all of them.

“Sunday Night Football” schedule

Including the Thursday night NFL season-opener that was presented by NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” crew, there are 17 SNF games on the 2020 schedule.

Before flex scheduling impacts the matchups, here is the complete “Sunday Night Football” schedule for 2020.