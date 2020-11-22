What channel is Steelers vs. Jaguars on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 11 NFL game

It’s a meeting of polar opposites as the lone unbeaten, Pittsburgh, and arguably the league’s worst team, Jacksonville, square off in Week 11.

The Steelers (9-0) maintained their unbeaten status with a convincing 36-10 victory over Cincinnati in Week 10 to end a three game streak of games decided by one possession. Chase Claypool has made a strong case this season for Offensive Rookie of the Year after scoring his eighth and ninth touchdowns of the year against the Bengals. Ben Roethlisberger has thrown 22 touchdowns in a resurgent year after missing almost all of 2019 with an elbow injury.

Jacksonville (1-8) trails only the Jets (0-9) for the worst record in the NFL and rights to the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft. Rookie Jake Luton has filled in for an injured Gardner Minshew in each of the last two weeks and hasn’t played poorly, but will likely be faced with a lot of pressure this week against a Steelers’ defense that ranks first in the NFL with 36 sacks. The Jaguars also have a candidate of their own for Offensive Rookie of the Year in James Robinson who has rushed for 689 yards and five touchdowns in his first year out of Illinois State. 

Jacksonville has just one game remaining against teams below .500 on its quest to lose out, while Pittsburgh has a division rivalry against Baltimore looming on Thanksgiving. 

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Steelers vs. Jaguars game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 11 NFL schedule.

What channel is Steelers vs. Jaguars on today?

  • TV channel (national): CBS
  • TV channel (Pittsburgh): KDKA
  • TV channel (Jacksonville): WJAX
  • Live stream: fuboTV

Ian Eagle and Charles Davis will call the game in the booth with Evan Washburn reporting from the sidelines. Gene Steratore is the rules analyst, and Jason La Canfora is the insider for CBS games.

For those looking for radio information, the Jaguars broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 227, or the Steelers broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 382.

In Canada, viewers can watch Steelers vs. Jaguars on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Steelers vs. Jaguars start time

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 22
  • Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Steelers vs. Jaguars is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, one of four regional early games on CBS. Most of the Atlantic Coast will have access to the game on CBS. The rest of the country will have access to Titans at Ravens, Patriots at Texans or Bengals at Washington.

NFL schedule Week 11

Thursday, Nov. 19

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Cardinals at Seahawks8:20 p.m.Fox, fuboTV

Sunday, Nov. 22

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Titans at Ravens1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Lions at Panthers1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Eagles at Browns1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Patriots at Texans1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Steelers at Jaguars1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Falcons at Saints4:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Bengals at Washington4:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Jets at Chargers4:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Dolphins at Broncos4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Packers at Colts4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Cowboys at Vikings4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Chiefs at Raiders8:20 p.m.NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Nov. 23

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Rams at Buccaneers8:15 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

Steelers schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 14at Giants (MNF)7:15 p.m. ETESPN
2Sept. 20vs. Broncos1 p.m. ETCBS
3Sept. 27vs. Texans1 p.m. ETCBS
4Oct. 4Bye
5Oct. 11vs. Eagles1 p.m. ETFox
6Oct. 18vs. Browns1 p.m. ETCBS
7Oct. 25at Titans1 p.m. ETCBS
8Nov. 1at Ravens1 p.m. ETCBS
9Nov. 8at Cowboys4:25 p.m. ETCBS
10Nov. 15vs. Bengals1 p.m. ETFox
11Nov. 22at Jaguars1 p.m. ETCBS
12Nov. 26vs. Ravens (Thanksgiving)8:20 p.m. ETNBC
13Dec. 6vs. Redskins1 p.m. ETFox
14Dec. 13at Bills (SNF)8:20 p.m. ETNBC
15Dec. 21at Bengals (MNF)8:15 p.m. ETESPN
16Dec. 27vs. Colts1 p.m. ETCBS
17Jan. 3at Browns1 p.m. ETCBS

Jaguars schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13vs. Colts1 p.m. ETCBS
2Sept. 20at Titans1 p.m. ETCBS
3Sept. 24vs. Dolphins8:20 p.m. ETNFL Network
4Oct. 4at Bengals4:25 p.m. ETCBS
5Oct. 11at Tiexans1 p.m. ETCBS
6Oct. 18vs. Lions1 p.m. ETFox
7Oct. 25at Chargers4:05 p.m. ETCBS
8BYE
9Nov. 8vs. Texans1 p.m. ETCBS
10Nov. 15at Packers1 p.m. ETFox
11Nov. 22vs. Steelers1 p.m. ETCBS
12Nov. 29vs. Browns1 p.m. ETCBS
13Dec. 6at Vikings1 p.m. ETCBS
14Dec. 13vs. Titans1 p.m. ETCBS
15Dec. 20at Ravens1 p.m. ETCBS
16Dec. 28vs. Bears1 p.m. ETFox
17Jan. 3at Colts1 p.m. ETCBS

