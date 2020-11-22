What channel is Patriots vs. Texans on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 11 NFL game

Never count a Bill Belichick team out, as somehow the Patriots are still alive as they travel to Houston looking to bolster their playoff resume.

The Patriots (4-5) seek to return to .500 for the first time since Week 2 following their biggest win of the season over Baltimore thanks to a little help from Mother Nature and torrential rain. The recipe for victory this year has been pretty straight forward for New England. The Patriots are 4-2 when rushing for over 150 yards this year and are 54-3 since 2000 when a single rusher eclipses 100 yards on the ground. Damien Harris rushed for 121 yards on 21 carries against the Ravens, his third game this year with at least 100 yards.

The Texans’ (2-7) season is all but over after firing Bill O’Brien earlier in the year and only picking up a pair of wins over Jacksonville. Deshaun Watson has struggled to find much time in the pocket behind his offensive line despite the addition of Laremy Tunsil. Watson has been sacked 26 times. The Patriots should have a big day on the ground, as the Texans rank last in run defense.

Making matters worse, no matter how poorly Houston finishes out the season, Miami owns the rights to the Texans’ first-round pick thanks to the trade for Tunsil.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Patriots vs. Texans game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 11 NFL schedule.

What channel is Patriots vs. Texans on today?

  • TV channel (national): CBS
  • TV channel (Boston): WBZ
  • TV channel (Houston): KHOU
  • Live stream: fuboTV

Andrew Catalon and James Lofton will call the game in the booth with AJ Ross reporting from the sidelines. Gene Steratore is the rules analyst, and Jason La Canfora is the insider for CBS games.

For those looking for radio information, the Texans broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 220, or the Patriots broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 384.

In Canada, viewers can watch Patriots vs. Texans on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Patriots vs. Texans start time

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 22
  • Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Patriots vs. Texans is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, one of four regional early games on CBS. New England and most of Texas will have access to the game on CBS. The rest of the country will have access to Titans at Ravens, Steelers at Jaguars or Bengals at Washington.

NFL schedule Week 11

Thursday, Nov. 19

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Cardinals at Seahawks8:20 p.m.Fox, fuboTV

Sunday, Nov. 22

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Titans at Ravens1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Lions at Panthers1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Eagles at Browns1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Patriots at Texans1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Steelers at Jaguars1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Falcons at Saints4:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Bengals at Washington4:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Jets at Chargers4:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Dolphins at Broncos4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Packers at Colts4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Cowboys at Vikings4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Chiefs at Raiders8:20 p.m.NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Nov. 23

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Rams at Buccaneers8:15 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

Patriots schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13vs. Dolphins1 p.m. ETCBS
2Sept. 20at Seahawks8:20 p.m. ETNBC
3Sept. 27vs. Raiders1 p.m. ETCBS
4Oct. 4at Chiefs4:25 p.m. ETCBS
5Bye
6Oct. 18vs. Broncos1 p.m. ETCBS
7Oct. 25vs. 49ers4:25 p.m. ETCBS
8Nov. 1at Bills1 p.m. ETCBS
9Nov. 9 (Monday)at Jets8:15 p.m. ETESPN
10Nov. 15vs. Ravens8:20 p.m. ETNBC
11Nov. 22at Texans1 p.m. ETCBS
12Nov. 29vs. Cardinals1 p.m. ETFox
13Dec. 6at Chargers4:25 p.m. ETCBS
14Dec. 10 (Thursday)at Rams8:20 p.m. ETFox/NFLN/Amazon
15Dec. 20at Dolphins1 p.m. ETCBS
16Dec. 28 (Monday)vs. Bills8:15 p.m. ETESPN
17Jan 3vs. Jets1 p.m. ETCBS

Texans schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentTime (ET)TV
1Sept. 10at Kansas City Chiefs8:20 p.m.NBC
2Sept. 20vs. Baltimore Ravens4:25 p.m.CBS
3Sept. 27at Pittsburgh Steelers1 p.mCBS
4Oct. 4vs. Minnesota Vikings1 p.m.Fox
5Oct. 11vs. Jacksonville Jaguars1 p.m.CBS
6Oct. 18at Tennessee Titans1 p.m.CBS
7Oct. 25vs. Green Bay Packers1 p.m.Fox
8Bye
9Nov. 8at Jacksonville Jaguars1 p.m.CBS
10Nov. 15at Cleveland Browns1 p.m.Fox
11Nov. 22vs. New England Patriots1 p.m.CBS
12Nov. 26at Detroit Lions12:30 p.m.CBS
13Dec. 6vs. Indianapolis Colts1 p.m.CBS
14Dec. 13at Chicago Bears1 p.m.CBS
15Dec. 19 or 20at Indianapolis ColtsTBD
16Dec. 27vs. Cincinnati Bengals1 p.m.CBS
17Jan. 3vs. Tennessee Titans1 p.m.CBS

