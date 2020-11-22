What channel is Packers vs. Colts on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 11 NFL game

Two teams jockeying for playoff position kick off when Green Bay travels to Lucas Oil Stadium for a Week 11 matchup on Fox.

The Packers (7-3) occupy the top position in the NFC and are off to a hot start thanks to another MVP-caliber season from Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers’ 26 touchdowns and QBR of 85.4 both rank second in the NFL. He’s thrown for over 300 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions three times this season. His favorite target Davante Adams leads the NFL with receptions for touchdown.

Indianapolis (6-3) sits atop the AFC South by way of a head-to-head tiebreaker over Tennessee it picked up in Week 10 with a 34-17 win over the Titans. The Colts have done it on the back of their league-leading defense that allows 290.4 yards a game and has held opponents to fewer than 160 passing yards on five occasions. Philip Rivers has been heating up, finishing with a passer rating north of 100 in three of the last four games and throwing seven touchdowns to two interceptions.

While the Colts are 3-1 at home this season, Rodgers and the Packers’ offense has exploded when playing indoors to the tune of 38 points a game in three contests held inside.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Packers vs. Colts game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 11 NFL schedule.

What channel is Packers vs. Colts on today?

  • TV channel (national): Fox
  • TV channel (Green Bay): WLUK
  • TV channel (Indianapolis): WXIN
  • Live stream: Fox Sports app, fuboTV

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will call the game in the booth with Erin Andrews reporting from the sidelines. Former NFL Vice President of Officiating Mike Pereira serves as the rules analyst.

For those looking for radio information, the Colts broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 231, or the Packers broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 385.

In Canada, viewers can watch Packers vs. Colts on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Packers vs. Colts start time

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 22
  • Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Packers vs. Colts is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET, one of two regional late games on Fox. Most of the country will have access to the game on Fox. Select areas will have access to Cowboys at Vikings.

NFL schedule Week 11

Thursday, Nov. 19

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Cardinals at Seahawks8:20 p.m.Fox, fuboTV

Sunday, Nov. 22

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Titans at Ravens1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Lions at Panthers1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Eagles at Browns1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Patriots at Texans1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Steelers at Jaguars1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Falcons at Saints4:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Bengals at Washington4:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Jets at Chargers4:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Dolphins at Broncos4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Packers at Colts4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Cowboys at Vikings4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Chiefs at Raiders8:20 p.m.NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Nov. 23

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Rams at Buccaneers8:15 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

Packers schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13at Vikings1 p.m. ETFOX
2Sept. 20vs. Lions1 p.m. ETFOX
3Sept. 27at Saints8:20 p.m. ETNBC
4Oct. 5vs. Falcons8:15 p.m. ETESPN
5Oct. 11BYE
6Oct. 18at Buccaneers4:25 p.m. ETFOX
7Oct. 25at Texans1 p.m. ETFOX
8Nov. 1vs. Vikings1 p.m. ETFOX
9Nov. 5at 49ers8:20 p.m. ETFOX/NFLN/Amazon
10Nov. 16vs. Jaguars1 p.m. ETFOX
11Nov. 22at Colts1 p.m. ETFOX
12Nov. 29vs. Bears8:20 p.m. ETNBC
13Dec. 6vs. Eagles4:25 p.m. ETCBS
14Dec. 13at Lions1 p.m. ETFOX
15Dec. 19-20vs. PanthersTBDTD
16Dec. 27vs. Titans8:20 p.m. NBC
17Jan. 3at Bears1 p.m. ETFOX

Colts schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13at Jaguars1 p.m. ETCBS
2Sept. 20vs. Vikings1 p.m. ETCBS
3Sept. 27vs. Jets1 p.m. ETCBS
4Oct. 4at Bears4:05 p.m. ETFox
5Oct. 11at Browns1 p.m. ETFox
6Oct. 18vs. Bengals1 p.m. ETCBS
7Oct. 25Bye  
8Nov. 1at Lions1 p.m. ETFox
9Nov. 8vs. Ravens1 p.m. ETCBS
10Nov. 12at Titans (TNF)8:20 p.m. ETFox
11Nov. 22vs. Packers1 p.m. ETFox
12Nov. 29vs. Titans1 p.m. ETCBS
13Dec. 6at Texans1 p.m. ETCBS
14Dec. 13at Raiders4:05 p.m. ETCBS
15Dec. 20vs. TexansTBA 
16Dec. 27at Steelers1 p.m. ETCBS
17Jan. 3vs. Jaguars1 p.m. ETCBS

