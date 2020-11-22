What channel is Eagles vs. Browns on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 11 NFL game

Somehow, someway, the Eagles head to Cleveland in playoff position for a game against a Browns team desperately trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

The Browns (6-3) are one of five teams tied for three AFC Wild Card spots following their 10-7 win over Houston. It was the second straight Cleveland game marred by a strong wind, limiting Baker Mayfield to just a combined 255 passing yards in the games against Vegas and the Texans. Nick Chubb was a warm welcome back for the offense in Week 10 after missing five weeks due to injury. His 126 yards on 19 carries were a game high.

Philadelphia (3-5-1) holds a game advantage over the Giants for the NFC East lead despite losing 27-17 to New York last week. The Eagles’ tie against Cincinnati that was widely scrutinized at the time it happened, may be the very thing propelling the Eagles into the playoffs. Carson Wentz has struggled for a second straight season. His 12 interceptions and 35 sacks are both league highs, and he has only passed for over 250 yards on three occasions this year. 

The Eagles have just two games remaining against sub-.500 teams, while the slate gets much easier for Cleveland who is still yet to face Jacksonville and both New York franchises.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Eagles vs. Browns game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 11 NFL schedule.

What channel is Eagles vs. Browns on today?

  • TV channel (national): Fox
  • TV channel (Philadelphia): WTXF
  • TV channel (Cleveland): WJW
  • Live stream: Fox Sports app, fuboTV

Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth will call the game in the booth with Lindsay Czarniak reporting from the sidelines. Former NFL Vice President of Officiating Dean Blandino serves as the rules analyst.

For those looking for radio information, the Browns broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 229, or the Eagles broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 383.

In Canada, viewers can watch Eagles vs. Browns on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Eagles vs. Browns start time

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 22
  • Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Eagles vs. Browns is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, one of three regional early games on Fox. The Northeast and South Central U.S. will have access to the game on Fox. The rest of the country will have access to Lions at Panthers or Falcons at Saints.

NFL schedule Week 11

Thursday, Nov. 19

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Cardinals at Seahawks8:20 p.m.Fox, fuboTV

Sunday, Nov. 22

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Titans at Ravens1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Lions at Panthers1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Eagles at Browns1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Patriots at Texans1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Steelers at Jaguars1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Falcons at Saints4:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Bengals at Washington4:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Jets at Chargers4:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Dolphins at Broncos4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Packers at Colts4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Cowboys at Vikings4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Chiefs at Raiders8:20 p.m.NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Nov. 23

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Rams at Buccaneers8:15 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

Eagles schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13@Redskins1 p.m.
2Sept. 20Rams1 p.m.
3Sept. 27Bengals1 p.m.
4Oct. 4@49ers8:20 p.m.NBC
5Oct. 11@Steelers1 p.m.
6Oct. 18Ravens1 p.m.
7Oct. 22Giants8:20 p.m.NFL Network
8Nov. 1Cowboys8:20 p.m.NBC
9BYE
10Nov. 15@Giants1 p.m.
11Nov. 22@Browns1 p.m.
12Nov. 30Seahawks8:15 p.m.ESPN
13Dec. 6@Packers4:25 p.m.
14Dec. 13Saints4:25 p.m.
15Dec. 20@Cardinals4:05 p.m.
16Dec. 27@Cowboys4:25 p.m.
17Jan 3Redskins1 p.m.

Browns schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13at Ravens1 p.m. ETCBS
2Sept. 17vs. Bengals (TNF)8:20 p.m. ETNFLN
3Sept. 27vs. Redskins1 p.m. ETFox
4Oct. 4at Cowboys1 p.m. ETFox
5Oct. 11vs. Colts4:25 p.m. ETCBS
6Oct. 18at Steelers1 p.m. ETCBS
7Oct. 25at Bengals1 p.m. ETCBS
8Nov. 1vs. Raiders1 p.m. ETFox
9BYE
10Nov. 15vs. Texans1 p.m. ETFox
11Nov. 22vs. Eagles1 p.m. ETFox
12Nov. 29at Jaguars1 p.m. ETCBS
13Dec. 6at Titans1 p.m. ETCBS
14Dec. 14vs. Ravens (MNF)8:15 p.m. ETESPN
15Dec. 20at Giants1 p.m. ETCBS
16Dec. 26/27at JetsTBDTBD
17Jan. 3vs. Steelers1 p.m. ETCBS

