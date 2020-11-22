What channel is Cowboys vs. Vikings on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 11 NFL game

Dallas travels to Minneapolis is a pivotal game between a pair of teams vying for playoff berths in a game on Fox.

The Cowboys (2-7) have the worst record in the NFC, yet are just 1.5 games out of first place in the NFC East behind Philadelphia. The offense, reduced to its third and fourth-string quarterbacks, has been held to single digits in two of the last three games as Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci have earned starts. Andy Dalton was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list this week which should bode well for a talented offense if the former Bengals quarterback returns this weekend.

Minnesota (4-5) still clings to playoff hopes after three straight wins over divisional opponents to rebound from a 1-5 start. Dalvin Cook has quickly rushed his way into the MVP discussion, rushing for 465 yards and five touchdowns in the last three games. His 12 rushing touchdowns and 954 rushing yards are both league highs. Kirk Cousins finally got the monkey off his back in Week 10, winning his first “Monday Night Football” game in 10 tries.

This marks the 32nd meeting between the two franchises, with the Cowboys holding a slight 16-15 edge. Minnesota won last year’s matchup 28-24.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Cowboys vs. Vikings game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 11 NFL schedule.

What channel is Cowboys vs. Vikings on today?

TV channel (national): Fox

Fox TV channel (Dallas): KDFW

KDFW TV channel (Minneapolis): KMSP

KMSP Live stream: Fox Sports app, fuboTV

Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma will call the game in the booth with Shannon Spake reporting from the sidelines. Former NFL Vice President of Officiating Dean Blandino serves as the rules analyst.

For those looking for radio information, the Vikings broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 225, or the Cowboys broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 381.

In Canada, viewers can watch Cowboys vs. Vikings on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Cowboys vs. Vikings start time

Date: Sunday, Nov. 22

Sunday, Nov. 22 Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Cowboys vs. Vikings is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET, one of two regional late games on Fox. The Upper Midwest and South Central U.S. will have access to the game on Fox. The rest of the country will have access to Packers at Colts.

