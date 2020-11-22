What channel is Cowboys vs. Vikings on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 11 NFL game

Dallas travels to Minneapolis is a pivotal game between a pair of teams vying for playoff berths in a game on Fox.

The Cowboys (2-7) have the worst record in the NFC, yet are just 1.5 games out of first place in the NFC East behind Philadelphia. The offense, reduced to its third and fourth-string quarterbacks, has been held to single digits in two of the last three games as Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci have earned starts. Andy Dalton was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list this week which should bode well for a talented offense if the former Bengals quarterback returns this weekend.

Minnesota (4-5) still clings to playoff hopes after three straight wins over divisional opponents to rebound from a 1-5 start. Dalvin Cook has quickly rushed his way into the MVP discussion, rushing for 465 yards and five touchdowns in the last three games. His 12 rushing touchdowns and 954 rushing yards are both league highs. Kirk Cousins finally got the monkey off his back in Week 10, winning his first “Monday Night Football” game in 10 tries.

This marks the 32nd meeting between the two franchises, with the Cowboys holding a slight 16-15 edge. Minnesota won last year’s matchup 28-24.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Cowboys vs. Vikings game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 11 NFL schedule.

What channel is Cowboys vs. Vikings on today?

  • TV channel (national): Fox
  • TV channel (Dallas): KDFW
  • TV channel (Minneapolis): KMSP
  • Live stream: Fox Sports app, fuboTV

Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma will call the game in the booth with Shannon Spake reporting from the sidelines. Former NFL Vice President of Officiating Dean Blandino serves as the rules analyst.

For those looking for radio information, the Vikings broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 225, or the Cowboys broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 381.

In Canada, viewers can watch Cowboys vs. Vikings on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Cowboys vs. Vikings start time

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 22
  • Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Cowboys vs. Vikings is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET, one of two regional late games on Fox. The Upper Midwest and South Central U.S. will have access to the game on Fox. The rest of the country will have access to Packers at Colts.

NFL schedule Week 11

Thursday, Nov. 19

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Cardinals at Seahawks8:20 p.m.Fox, fuboTV

Sunday, Nov. 22

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Titans at Ravens1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Lions at Panthers1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Eagles at Browns1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Patriots at Texans1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Steelers at Jaguars1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Falcons at Saints4:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Bengals at Washington4:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Jets at Chargers4:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Dolphins at Broncos4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Packers at Colts4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Cowboys at Vikings4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Chiefs at Raiders8:20 p.m.NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Nov. 23

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Rams at Buccaneers8:15 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

Cowboys schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13at Rams8:20 p.m. ETNBC
2Sept. 20vs. Falcons1 p.m. ETFox
3Sept. 27at Seahawks4:25 p.m. ETFox
4Oct. 4vs. Browns1 p.m. ETFox
5Oct. 11vs. Giants4:25 p.m. ETCBS
6Oct. 19 (Monday)vs. Cardinals8:15 p.m. ETESPN
7Oct. 25at Redskins1 p.m. ETFox
8Nov. 1at Eagles8:20 p.m. ETNBC
9Nov. 8vs. Steelers4:25 p.m. ETCBS
10Bye
11Nov. 22at Vikings4:25 p.m. ETFox
12Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving)vs. Redskins4:30 p.m. ETFox
13Dec. 3 (Thursday)at Ravens8:20 p.m. ETFox/NFLN/Amazon
14Dec. 13at Bengals1 p.m. ETFox
15Dec. 20vs. 49ers8:20 p.m. ETNBC
16Dec. 27vs. Eagles4:25 p.m. ETFox
17Jan 3at Giants1 p.m. ETFox

Vikings schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13vs. Packers1 p.m.Fox
2Sept. 20at Colts1 p.m.Fox
3Sept. 27vs. Titans1 p.m.CBS
4Oct. 4at Texans1 p.m.Fox
5Oct. 11at Seahawks8:20 p.m.NBC
6Oct. 18vs. Falcons1 p.m.Fox
7BYE
8Nov. 1at Packers1 p.m.Fox
9Nov. 8vs. Lions1 p.m.CBS
10Nov. 16at Bears8:15 p.m.ESPN
11Nov. 22vs. Cowboys4:25 p.m.Fox
12Nov. 29vs. Panthers1 p.m.Fox
13Dec. 6vs. Jaguars1 p.m.CBS
14Dec. 13at Buccaneers1 p.m.Fox
15Dec. 20vs. Bears1 p.m.Fox
16Dec. 25at Saints4:30 p.m.Fox/NFLN
17Jan. 3at Lions1 p.m.Fox

