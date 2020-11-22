Western Bulldogs legend Scott West ‘disappointed’ by ex-teammate Adam Cooney’s claims about club

Western Bulldogs legend Scott West has dismissed claims from former teammate Adam Cooney that he is no longer welcome at the club.

Cooney, who played for both the Bulldogs and Essendon, made waves last week when he said that he felt more welcome at the Bombers, despite playing only 31 of his 250 career games at the club.

However, West said he was “disappointed” with Cooney’s suggestions, adding that the 2008 Brownlow Medallist is invited to several past players functions.

“As a past teammate and person I loved being involved with, Adam — as he is a really nice fella. BUT unfortunately he has got this VERY wrong,” West wrote in a lengthy Facebook post.

Adam Cooney and Scott West were teammates during the first five seasons of Cooney’s AFL career (Getty)

“Being an active member of the past players group, there have been many, many occasions, where the past players committee have reached out, I know this is a fact!!!

“The past players group stay in touch via a monthly newsletter letter that Adam does receive.

“We have our own amazing room at Marvel Stadium with premium seating for all home games, plus at least 3-4 past players functions per season. Adam gets invited to all of these.

“Our club has worked really hard over the past 10 years to welcome all past players back. This article disappoints me.

“Adam is always welcome, we’d love to see him.”

Cooney played the final two seasons of his AFL career at Essendon after being traded in 2014 (Getty)

West’s response came after Cooney compared his relationship with the Bulldogs to that of Andrew McLeod’s with the Adelaide Crows.

“I haven’t been back to the Bulldogs since I left,” Cooney told SEN SA Breakfast last week.

“But I left in a difficult circumstance, so I haven’t been back there. I feel a lot more welcome at Essendon than I do at the Western Bulldogs.

“(The Bombers have) just been in constant conversation with me since I retired.

“They ring every few months, the past players association, and just check in. I’ve done some work at the Bombers since I retired.

“Maybe it was just because it was fresh when I finished up and I was an Essendon player when I retired, but I feel a lot more welcome at the Bombers for some reason.”