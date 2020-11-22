Wax Figure Or Real Celeb Quiz

  1. Is this the real Zac Efron?

    Dan Kitwood / Getty

  2. Is this the real Naomi Campbell?

    Barry King / Getty

  3. Is this the real Idris Elba?

    Emma McIntyre / Getty

  4. Is this the real Paris Hilton?


    Robin Platzer / Getty

  5. Is this the real Khloé Kardashian?

    Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

  6. Is this the real Jennifer Lopez?

    Emma McIntyre / Getty

  7. Is this the real Victoria and David Beckham?


    Tim P. Whitby / Getty

  8. Is this the real George Clooney?


    Goffredo di Crollalanza / Getty

  9. Is this the real Kylie Jenner?


    Frazer Harrison / Getty

  10. Is this the real Jon Hamm?


    Cindy Ord / Getty

  11. Is this the real Beyoncé?

    Bryan Bedder / Getty

