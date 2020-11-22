Watch Nelly’s 2020 AMAs Performance [VIDEO]

Just 24 hours before he’s set to compete in Dancing With the Stars‘ grand finale, Nelly dropped by the 2020 American Music Awards stage to teach us all a Country Grammar lesson.

The rapper took viewers back 20 years with a three-part performance of hits from his debut album. The throwback treat included segments of “E.I.,” “Ride Wit Me” and, of course, “Country Grammar (Hot S–t).”

Watch footage of Nelly’s performance below, which we’ll update with official video if/when it becomes available:

Nelly performed a medley of his greatest hits with a hypeman like it was 2002. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/GyZGvpqLR1 — No Hipsters Allowed (@nohipstersblog2) November 23, 2020

Though he isn’t nominated for any AMAs this year, Nelly has a history of success with the award show. The man once known as Cornell Iral Haynes Jr. has taken home four trophies during his career: Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist in 2002, Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album (Nellyville) and the Fan’s Choice Award in 2003, and Single of the Year (“Cruise”) with Florida Georgia Line in 2013.

Taraji P. Henson is hosting the 2020 AMAs from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and Nelly is hardly the only big name on the ticket. This year’s ceremony also includes performances by Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez, Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat, Bell Biv DeVoe, Billie Eilish, BTS, Dan + Shay, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Lewis Capaldi, Lil Baby, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes, and The Weeknd and Kenny G.

