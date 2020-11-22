Watch Justin Bieber & Shawn Mendes’ 2020 AMAs Performance [VIDEO]

Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes opened the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday with the world premiere performance of their new song, among other jams.

Bieber got things started with the same super sad songs he’s been performing on TV for the past few weeks (“Lonely” and “Holy”) before being joined by a long-locked Mendes for the TV debut of “Monster.”

Watch footage of the performance below, which we’ll update with official video if/when it becomes available:

LAS VOCES DE SHAWN Y JUSTIN JUNTAS SON EL PARAÍSO, ASÍ TE RECIBEN EN EL CIELO#AMAS #BieberOnAmas pic.twitter.com/zGALXHlPeI — yaira; STREAM MONSTER 🇨🇴 (@fixmeyatra) November 23, 2020

Though Mendes wasn’t nominated for any American Music Awards this year, Bieber entered Sunday’s ceremony with four nominations: Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year (for “10,000 Hours” with Dan + Shay), Favorite Male Pop/Rock Artist, and Favorite Country Song (for “10,000 Hours”).

Bieber has a long, successful history with the AMAs. Debuting in 2010, he took home Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Favorite Male Pop/Rock Artist and Favorite Pop/Rock Album (for My World 2.0). He went on to win Artist of the Year, Favorite Male Pop/Rock Artist, Favorite Pop/Rock Album (for Believe) in 2012; Collaboration of the Year (for “Where Are U Now” with Jack U) in 2015; Favorite Male Pop/Rock Artist, Favorite Pop/Rock Album (for Purpose), Favorite Pop/Rock Song (for “Love Yourself”), and Video of the Year (for “Sorry”) in 2016; Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Song (for “I’m the One” with DJ Khaled, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne), Collaboration of the Year (for both “I’m the One” and “Despacito” with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee), and Favorite Pop/Rock Song (“Despacito”) in 2017.

Mendes, meanwhile, has taken home three American Music Awards during his career: Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist in 2017 and 2018, and Collaboration of the Year (for “Senorita” with Camila Cabello) in 2019.

Taraji P. Henson is hosting the 2020 AMAs from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and Bieber and Mendes aren’t the only big names on the ticket. This year’s ceremony also includes performances by Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez, Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat, Bell Biv DeVoe, Billie Eilish, BTS, Dan + Shay, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, Katy Perry, Lewis Capaldi, Lil Baby, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Thee Stallion, Nelly, and The Weeknd and Kenny G.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Bieber and Mendes’ performance at the 2020 American Music Awards, then grade it below and drop a comment with your full review.