Watch: CeeDee Lamb has one of greatest catches ever

Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Jeff Gladney found himself on the receiving end of a “welcome to the NFL” moment from fellow rookie, CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys.

It happened in the second quarter of their Week 11 game on Sunday. It also included CeeDee Lamb putting up one of the greatest catches you’ll ever see on a football field.

Facing a 2nd-and-goal from the Minnesota 4-yard line, Andy Dalton attempted a lob to Lamb just outside of the left hash. The minute the ball was released, it seemed obvious that Dalton had overthrown his target.

Lamb had other ideas.