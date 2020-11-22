Watch BTS’ 2020 AMAs Performance [VIDEO]

The 2020 American Music Awards were graced by royalty on Sunday with a dual performance from the undisputed kings of K-Pop.

Before lighting the AMAs up like “Dynamite” (all the way from South Korea), the seven synchronized members of BTS — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — closed out the show with the small-screen debut of “Life Goes On,” a single off their new album Be.

Watch footage of BTS’ performance below, which we’ll update with official video if/when it becomes available:

2020 AMAs | Life Goes On (1)#BTS #방탄소년단 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/ydL7BHEfak — 블랙액스 (@blackxagustdMP4) November 23, 2020

#BTS couldn’t leave without performing #Dynamite first!!! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/4GON9NpW91 — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) November 23, 2020

Heading into Sunday’s broadcast, BTS was in the running for two AMAs: Favorite Social Artist and Favorite Pop/Rock Duo or Group. And if history has taught us anything, the odds were very much in the group’s favor; BTS has won all four of the AMAs for which it has previously been nominated — Favorite Social Artist in 2018 and 2019, as well as Favorite Pop/Rock Duo or Group and Tour of the Year in 2019.

Taraji P. Henson is hosting the 2020 AMAs from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and BTS is hardly the only big name on the ticket. This year’s ceremony also includes performances by Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez, Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat, Bell Biv DeVoe, Billie Eilish, Dan + Shay, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Lewis Capaldi, Lil Baby, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Thee Stallion, Nelly, Shawn Mendes, and The Weeknd and Kenny G.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch BTS’ double performance at the 2020 American Music Awards, then grade it below and drop a comment with your full review.