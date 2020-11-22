Watch Bell Biv DeVoe’s 2020 AMAs Performance [VIDEO]

Of all the nostalgic performances at the 2020 American Music Awards, none threw it back harder than ’90s trio Bell Biv DeVoe.

Even the AMAs’ youngest viewers, those who may not know Bell Biv DeVoe by name, are likely still familiar with the group’s debut single “Poison,” one of two songs performed on Sunday. The other was the subtly titled “Do Me!”

Watch footage of Bell Biv DeVoe’s throwback performance below, which we’ll update with official video if/when it becomes available:

Bell Biv DeVoe. Now the #AMAs are throwing be back to my senior year of high school. What a classic. #AMAs2020 #AMAsTNT #bellbivdevoe #ama pic.twitter.com/1RptakG1HV — AC Junior 😷 (@CamJunior1972) November 23, 2020

The group — comprised of former New Edition members Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe — took home the American Music Award for Favorite Soul/R&B Band/Duo/Group in 1992. Prior to that, Bell Biv DeVoe made its AMAs debut with a performance of “B.B.D. (I Thought It Was Me?)” in 1991.

Taraji P. Henson is hosting the 2020 AMAs from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and Bell Biv DeVoe’s is hardly the only big name on the ticket. This year’s ceremony also includes performances by Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez, Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, BTS, Dan + Shay, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Lewis Capaldi, Lil Baby, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Thee Stallion, Nelly, Shawn Mendes, and The Weeknd and Kenny G.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Bell Biv DeVoe’s throwback performance at the 2020 American Music Awards, then grade it below and drop a comment with your full review.