Van Eck declares Bitcoin ‘less volatile than many’ stocks By Cointelegraph

Van Eck declares Bitcoin ‘less volatile than many’ stocks
On Friday, investment management firm Van Eck released new research indicating that Bitcoin’s price movements are less volatile than between a quarter and a third of the stocks listed on the S,amp;P 500.
In a blog post the German issuer of exchange-traded products said that while has long been considered a “nascent and volatile asset outside of the traditional stock and capital markets,” the reality shows that the world’s largest cryptocurrency trades with volatility comparable to that of some of the largest companies in the world.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.