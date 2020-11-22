Van Eck declares Bitcoin ‘less volatile than many’ stocks By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Van Eck declares Bitcoin ‘less volatile than many’ stocks

On Friday, investment management firm Van Eck released new research indicating that Bitcoin’s price movements are less volatile than between a quarter and a third of the stocks listed on the S,amp;P 500.

In a blog post the German issuer of exchange-traded products said that while has long been considered a “nascent and volatile asset outside of the traditional stock and capital markets,” the reality shows that the world’s largest cryptocurrency trades with volatility comparable to that of some of the largest companies in the world.