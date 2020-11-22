US Government labels Virgil Griffith’s argument to dismiss sanctions charges ‘absurd’ By Cointelegraph

US Government labels Virgil Griffith’s argument to dismiss sanctions charges ‘absurd’
Lawyers representing the United States government have filed a legal memo opposing the dismissal of charges for Virgil Griffith, a former Foundation researcher accused of conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, or DPRK.
According to court records filed Nov. 19 in the Southern District of New York, prosecutors’ referred to Griffith’s Oct. 22 argument to dismiss the charges against him as “unavailing.” The legal team is alleging the former Ethereum Foundation researcher provided a service to the DPRK by using an analogy of a U.S. citizen providing nuclear secrets to scientists in the reclusive nation:
